Cameroon: Bertin Ebwelle leaves Cotonsport

Bertin Ebwelle has left League 1 Champions Cotonsport of Garoua by mutual consent, the club announced on Wednesday March 20.

The club said in a communiqué that Bertin Ebwelle opted against extending his contract with the club after it expired on Wednesday.

The club reassured its supporters and partners that all will be put service continues and is in the process of hiring a new coach.

Former Indomitable Lions coach François Omam Biyick is an early candidates for the job.

Bertin Ebwelle who spent just over a season at Cotonsport after taking over from Minkreo Birwe, guided the club to a league championship trophy but was unable to help the club progress into the group stages of the African Champions League.