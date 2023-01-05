Cameroon-Bertoua : ELECAM Launches Electoral Lists Revisions

A delegation from Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the body in charge of the material organization of the elections in Cameroon, made a working mission on Tuesday 03 and Wednesday 04 January 2023 in the East region.

Registering the maximum number of voters on the lists is the objective set by Elections Cameroon at the start of the process of revising the electoral lists. For the current year 2023, ELECAM is putting more emphasis on social inclusion. The body thus intends to improve the registration of women, minorities, and people living with disabilities. In this wake, a team led by the Chief Electoral Officer officially opened the ball on January 4, 2023, in the East region.

Erik Essousse and his retinue first held a working session with the administrative authorities, then with the Deputy vice-chancellor before going to the registration point at the University of Bertoua. The latter is located in the Kano subdivision at the Faculty of Legal and Political Sciences. On this occasion, Erik Essousse exchanged with the students about the electoral process, transparency, and electronic voting, before giving prizes to certain students.

After the campus, the ELECAM delegation visited the chiefdom of Bororo in Mandjou, on the outskirts of Bertoua. This chiefdom houses a special registration point facilitating access to the revision of lists for Bororo minorities.

The revision operation of the electoral lists is scheduled each year between January 1 and August 31. At the end of the process last year, the electoral register of ELECAM recorded just over 7 million voters. At the beginning of 2023, the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN) renewed its objective of reaching at least 11 million registered voters by the end of the process. Other political parties such as the CPDM, and the UNDP, encourage citizens to register. The CRM entered the dance while pleading for effective enrollment and the transparency of the electoral register during the elections.