› Business

Happening now

Cameroon: BGFIBank pledges FCFA 10B to help SMEs cushion COVID-19 blow

Published on 02.09.2020 at 15h11 by journalduCameroun

The BGFIBank has announced it will put at the disposal of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Cameroon the sum of FCFA 10 billion to help them relaunch and boost their activities hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic so as to preserve jobs.

The pledge was made Tuesday September 1 in Yaounde by the General Manager of the Bank, Abakal Mahamat during an audience granted him by the Minister of Finance, Louis Paul Motaze.

During the visit, Minister Louis Paul Motaze and the Bank’s Manager formalized the protocol accord ahead of the disbursement of FCFA 10 billion to finance the activities of SMEs with the technical support of the Ministry of Finance.

Speaking after the audience, Abakal Mahamat said the objective of the support is not for financial gains but to make the SMEs interdependent especially during this COVID-19 period and preserve the economy.

In Cameroon, SMEs, representing 99% of enterprises offering 67% of the jobs opportunities in the country is one of the sectors that has been hard hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, recording losses of over 80%.

While many enterprises sent their employees on technical leave, others simply sacked them and some others had no other option but to close.

Tags : | | | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top