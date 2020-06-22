The University of Buea will provide postgraduate mentorship for the Biaka University Institute, BUIB, following the signing of an agreement on Friday, June 19.

Under the agreement signed between the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, Professor Manga Horace Ngomo and the Chair of BUIB, Dr Mrs Francisca Biaka, UB will accompany and mentor BUIB in all their academic activities especially in some new postgraduate programmes to be introduced.

Signing the agreement, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, said it is the concretisation of an excellent relationshp that exists between the two institutions since 2007.

On her part, Dr Mrs Francisca Biaka said it is proof of ambition from the BUIB to provide quality education to young Cameroonians as well as provide the job market with qualified talents.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education was represented by the Director of Development of Higher Education, Dr. Gustav Ndondo.

The Faculties of Health Sciences and Social and Management Sciences will lead the University of Buea in the implementation of this specific agreement with BUIB.