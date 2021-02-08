Cameroon bids farewell to impressive CHAN 2020 in style

Three intense weeks of football finally came to pass in Cameroon crowned by the closing ceremony of the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship, CHAN.

For three weeks, the continent converged on Cameroon to celebrate its beauty, cultural diversity and unity through football.

There was no better place to celebrate African football than Cameroon, a giant who has always given Africa the place it deserves both on the continent and on the international scene.

Thus, to crown the three weeks of celebration of the game in Cameroon, the stage was set for a grand stand finish at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

After setting the bar high during the opening ceremony, the stage was once again lit with fireworks and choreography displaying Cameroon’s rich cultural diversity much to the delight of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute who presided over the ceremony.

There were also musical performances from the cream of Cameroonian artistes like Happy d’Efoulan, Nabila as well Maahlox Levibeur.

The crowd even went into raptures when the announcers signalled the presence of legendary Cameroonian defender Rigobert Song Bahanag. Dressed in a green suit, “Magnan”, as he is fondly ushered in the trophy of the African Nations Championship as a sign to show the 22 actors were ready to thrill the public.

Commenting before the start of the ceremony, CAF President Ahmad Ahmad said “It is important that we have a closing ceremony that befits the success story that has been Total 2020 CHAN. Also, we want to showcase to the rest of the world that we, as Africans, can produce and deliver world class events. I think this is something the rest of Africa will be proud of and also the global football community…”. And Cameroon did show to the rest of the world that Africa can produce world class events.