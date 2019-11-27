Cameroon: Bikers banned from circulating on campus of University of Bamenda

Accused of playing the role of informants to armed separatists who carry out abductions in the area, bike riders have been banned from circulating on campus of the University of Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

The ban was issued by the newly installed Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam Division, Emile Simon Mooh in a bit to ensure the security of students and lecturers.

The civil administrator accuses the bikers of playing a double role of transporting people inside the campus and giving out information to armed separatists who later on kidnap students and lecturers.

To reinforce the measure, the SDO has prescribed that henceforth, all movements on campus will be controlled.

Students, lecturers, traders and other employees will have to identify themselves daily. As such, the students will be compelled to present their school ids and lecturers their professional badges.

These measures follow the numerous separatist attacks recorded in and around the University milieu which sometimes left some students wounded in some cases and others taken away.