Cameroon: Bikes banned from circulating in Bui without authorization

Commercial motor bike riders have been banned from circulating all through the Bui Division in the conflict-hit North West region of Cameroon without authorization.

The ban is the substance of a prefectural order signed Tuesday May 25 by the Senior Divisional Officer for Bui, Lanyuy Harry Ngwanyi.

According to the prefectural order, only bikes given authorization notes by competent Divisional Officers and Municipal authorities from the various subdivisions will have the right to move around.

The SDO is clear on the fact that any person or group of persons caught violating this order shall be prosecuted in accordance with the rules and regulations in force.

Divisional Officers and Mayors in the area have been charged with the strict execution of this order which becomes effective as from June 1.

The decision comes at a time when urban criminality with the use of motor bikes has increased in the Division.

Few hours before the note was published, some elements of the Defence and Security Forces in Lassin, a locality in the Division were killed in an ambushed reportedly perpetrated by Ambazonia fighters.