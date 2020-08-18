Politics › Institutional

Cameroon: Bilingualism Commission evaluates use of English, French in public administrations

Published on 18.08.2020 at 03h17 by JournalduCameroun

The National Commission for the promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism began meeting in Yaounde on Monday, August 17 to evaluate the implementation of English and French in public administration.

The meeting presided by the head of the commission, Peter Mafany Musonge held by videoconference due to the COVID-19 as works continue through the week.

At the end of the evaluation meetings, the team will go down to the field to observe the effective implementation of bilingualism and make recommendations.

A Prime Ministerial order in 1991 makes the use of French and English compulsory in all public administrations as well as state corporations.

