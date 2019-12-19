Cameroon: Bill on decentralisation code at Senate

The draft law to institute the General Code on regional and local authorities adopted by the National Assembly yesterday in a plenary sitting in Yaounde is currently under scrutiny at the Senate.

Under the chair of Senator David Etame Massoma, members of the committee on Constitutional laws at the Senate are currently deliberating on the adopted piece of legislation that seeks to render effective the decentralisation process in Cameroon.

The said draft law has on many occasions been criticised by some because of its article 246 relating to indigenousness, notably as far as local elections are concerned.

The piece of legislation sets the basis for the putting in place of a special status for the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

If finally promulgated, it will amongst other issues serve as the foundation for the creation of a government for the two English speaking regions of Cameroon.