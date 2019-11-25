Cameroon: Bill to promote two official languages tabled at National Assembly

A draft law on the promotion of Cameroon’s two official languages, English and French has been tabled before the Committee on cultural, social and family affairs at the National Assembly for scrutiny.

The bill was tabled this Monday at a plenary sitting chaired by the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril.

The draft legislation reportedly drafted in accordance with the provision of article 13 of the Constitution which provides that the official languages of Cameroon shall be English and French seeks to enforce the equal use of both languages at all levels of the society in the country.

It states that the Government will have to promote the practice of bilingualism in both public and private institutes, and wants each public entity to have an internal structure in charge of translation, interpretation and promotion of official languages, managed by professional translators and interpreters.

Apart from tabling this bill, members of the House adopted two other bills, one seeking to promote and develop tourism in Cameroon and the other containing details of the execution of the State budget for 2018.

The two bills adopted by the National Assembly will be sent to the Senate for scrutiny and possible adoption.