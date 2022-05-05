Cameroon: Binationals To Boost Indomitable Lions

Cameroon in preparing for the Qatar World Cup, must already project itself on the 2026 edition of the World Cup by “recruiting” all its high potential binational players.

For several years now, Cameroon has decided to try to quickly convince players with dual nationality to opt for the Indomitable Lions. Even when the latter are thinking of another selection. And even if there are some initial refusals, Fecafoot continues to insist on strengthening its squad. In recent times, several players have attracted the attention of Cameroon.

Starting with Simon Ngapandouetnbu, the third goalkeeper of Olympique de Marseille. Preselected for the Cameroon national team in 2020 to prepare for the future, France quickly gave him French nationality. In the wake of this, he was called up to the French U20 team for the qualifying round of the European Championship.

The young goalkeeper, who performed well during the preparation for Marseille last year, is destined for a bright future. On 8 March, the 18-year-old goalkeeper signed a new contract with Olympique de Marseille. The authorities in charge of Cameroonian football will have to be patient and very persuasive.

The case of Sacha Boey, seems less complex. The right-back of Galatasaray, who played with the youth categories in France, obtained shortly before the start of the 2021 World Cup his change of nationality. If he had not been injured in a Europa League match against Marseille, he might have participated in the Can. He was preselected for the Cameroon team for the double play-off against Algeria, but surprisingly was not included in the final list.

In view of his technical and athletic potential, Sacha Boey is, by far, a better right-back than Olivier Mbaïzo for example. All that remains is for him to adapt to the Lions’ style of play and integrate into the team. Aged 22, he embodies the future of the Lions.

Another hot topic in the bi-nationals, that of the talented defender Evan Ndicka, 22 years. He was approached by the Lions’ technical staff a few times, but he was not very enthusiastic. The prospect of playing in the next World Cup may change his mind. Samuel Eto’o’s team must be very convincing on this issue.

In midfield, the Indomitable Lions, under the era Clarence Seedorf, had already tried to call Adrien Tameze through Samuel Eto’o. This was followed by a first refusal. The 28-year-old Hellas Verona midfielder has to face the fact that he is not on the list of players likely to be called up for the French national team. However, given his technical ability and his volume of play, he could well make a place for the Lions. It remains for him to show his desire to defend the Cameroonian colours.

The young playmaker of PSG Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe (21 years) by showing himself now in green-red-yellow, sends a signal to the technical staff of the Lions. After the qualification of Cameroon for the World Cup 2022, the French international hopeful changed his profile picture on his official Twitter account where he is now seen with the flag of Cameroon. It is up to the coaches to seize the opportunity offered by the Qatari World Cup to add promising players to their squad.

As for Georges Kevin Nkoudou, what a waste of time! He is in the line of sight of the Fécafoot for six years to join the team. He was not well advised by his entourage, he did not understand that by choosing to play in Turkey, Besiktas, he had permanently removed himself from the Blues. Now that the doors of the French national team have closed for the 27 year old midfielder, things have accelerated for his recruitment by the Lions.

A friend of Achille Webo, he is in contact with the Lions’ technical staff. He should be part of the list of players called for the qualifiers for the Can 2023, which starts next June. It is a question for him to adapt and integrate into the Lions before the crucial deadline of the World Cup.

The particular case of Anthony Elanga

With strikers in their thirties (Vincent Aboubakar, Choupo Moting, Leandre Tawamba …), the technical staff of the Lions is already thinking of rejuvenating this compartment. The name of Bryan Mbeumo (23 years) of Brentford is very often returned by the Federation. The former French international has so far been reluctant. But Fecafoot is not giving up hope and still hopes to change his mind for the next World Cup.

Cameroon must use all the arguments to attract this prodigy. The battle with France looks tough. For the moment, the player has not yet made his choice, but the prospect of being able to apply for a World Cup at the end of the year is pleasant.

In this potential team there is only one substitute: Anthony Elanga (19), his case being special. The Manchester United striker has already played for the Swedish national team in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup. It was a bad move for him. While he was very much courted by Cameroon, the country of his parents, he chose to defend his adopted land.

Cameroon thus stands better chances by having a handful of these players not only for the 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers but for other competitions ahead of time. Sole objective remains at growing the king sports in Cameroon.

Source : Emile Zola Nde Tchoussi