Cameroon: BIR dismantles gang of hostage takers in East region

Elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR have dismantled a gang of three hostage takers reportedly terrorising the population of in Kette in the Kadey Division of the East region of Cameroon.

The dismantling operation took place in the night of Wednesday October 9 breaking Thursday and led to the release of three hostages abducted three days earlier in the same area.

The three abductors identified as Hamadou Idrissa, Awalou Ismaila and Nouhou were all in possessions of Cameroonian identity cards.

During the operation, elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion reportedly discovered an important military equipment consisting amongst others of two AK47 guns, 160 ammunitions, an amount of 820,000 CFA frs.

Going by reports from the region, the gang was specialised in abductions and the release of their hostages was subjected to the payment of ransoms.