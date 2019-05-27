Cameroon: Bishop of Kumbo Diocese comforts victims of Anglophone crisis

The Bishop of Kumbo diocese his Lordship George Nkuo Sunday May 26, paid a condolatory visit to some internally displaced persons of Kikaikelaki, Bui Division of the North West region living in the bushes following the burning and destruction of their houses by Cameroonian military in a raid.

The Bishop went to Kikaikelaki with a message of hope and love, as he encouraged the displaced population not to give up.

The man of God did not stop at preaching love to the people. He equally handed over to them gifts of basic necessities which include; mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, soap, sanitary pads, as well as food commodities like rice and oil.

They have been living in the bushes since three months ago, when their homes were destroyed by Cameroonian defence and security forces in a raid. There in the bushes, they face amongst others difficulties of access to hospitals and other basic social amenities.

Reports put the number of houses razed in Kumbo alone since the crisis began at 350 and more in the last three months.