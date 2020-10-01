› Politics

Cameroon: Bishops call for release of ‘Anglophone Political Prisoners’

Published on 02.10.2020 at 00h06 by JournalduCameroun

Bishops in the North West and South West Regions have called on the government of Cameroon to release all those arrested and detained within the context of the Anglophone crisis.

Converging last week in Buea for the 69 meeting of the Bamenda Provincial Episcopal Conference, BAPEC, the Bishops said the release of all those arrested within the context of the crisis will go a long way to douse tensions and usher in the much needed ceasefire.

“In order that the ceasefire maybe effective, we call for the release of all prisoners connected with the Anglophone crisis as a step in the direction of the resolution of the crisis,” the Bishops said.

Appreciating previous government efforts in releasing other persons detained within the context of the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, the Bishops said a step further to clear the prisons of Anglophone detainees will pacify those holding arms on the ground.

“While appreciating the efforts of the government in releasing 333 Anglophone prisoners as a fruit of the Major National Dialogue of 2019, we hereby reiterate our call for the release of all the prisoners of the Anglophone crisis. This will go a long way to pacify the fighters on the ground and get released prisoners act as agents for the attainment of justice and peace in our communities,” the Bishops said.

They equally reiterated their for all parties involved in the crisis to engage in dialogue in order to find a peaceful solution and a return to normal.

 

