Cameroon: Biya appoints Colonel Ekosso as deputy head of Disarmament Committee

Published on 03.09.2020 at 01h26 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State, Paul Biya on Wednesday, September 2 appoined Lieutenant Colonel Francis Lysonge Ekosso as the Deputy Head of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee.

He will assist Fai Yengo Francis in the task of bringing in ex combattants of the Boko Haram crisis in the Far North Region as well as ex separatist fighters in the North West and South West Regions.

Commander of the 10th Fire and Rescue Battalion Corps in Mimboman, Yaounde, Lt Col Ekosso is an internationally recognised expert in Fire, Hazard and Disaster Management in highly complex global political and economic situations.

The Lieutenant Colonel is a Certified Expert of the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination Teams (UNDAC), Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and a member of the British firm BLAKE EMERGENCY, intervener and advisors of the Governments in the event of disasters of any kind, since 2007.

He completed his post-doctoral research at the Copperstone International Forensic and Strategic Institute, Copperstone, University of Zambia and has lectured at institutions such as the Catholic Institute of Paris where he deals with Strategy and International Security as well as the the Catholic University of Central Africa.

Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

