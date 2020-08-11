Cameroon: Biya appoints Mouhtar Ousmane Mey as first Board Chair of NASLA

Mouhtar Ousmane Mey has been appointed as Board Chair of Cameroon’s recently created National School of Local Administration dubbed NASLA for a period of three years renewable ones.

He was appointed by Presidential degree Tuesday August 11, 2020.

Before today’s appointment as Board Chair of the National School of Local Administration, Mouhtar Ousmane Mey served as Secretary General at the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

The NASLA was created by Presidential decree on the 2nd of March 2020 to train local administrators, with headquarters in Buea, South West region of Cameroon.

It is a public administration and a professional establishment with a distinct legal personality, and financial autonomy benefitting from the technical supervision of the Ministry in charge of regional and local authorities and the Ministry of Finance.

Its Director General and his Deputy were appointed on the 25th of March.

According to the decree creating the school, board members shall come from the presidency, the Prime minister’s office, Ministries of Finance, Higher Education, Territorial Administration, Land tenure, staff and the Special Council Support Fund for Mutual Assistance, FEICOM.