Cameroon: Biya appoints only two women despite vow to foster Gender Equality

Gender activists in Cameroon have raised concerns over what they term Biya’s male-crowded list of ministers in his recent cabinet shake-up.

On Friday 4 January 2019, Cameroon’s President Paul BIYA signed four decrees reshuffling the government. In the decree, just two women were given post of responsibilities in the over 20 newly appointed officials; Courtes KETCHA Celestine as Minister of Housing and Urban Development and Dr. Asheri Vivian Kilo appointed as the new Secretary of State for the Ministry of Basic Education.

It should be recalled that expectations were particularly high for Gender activists like Pauline Ngeupa who were hoping more women will be appointed in President Biya’s new government after the President pledged to support efforts which promote equal opportunity for women and girls. Biya had in his traditional New Year address to the Nation promised to “promote the role of women and youths in the society”. However, his January 4, 2019 action showed the contrary.

Despite making up 52 percent of the adult population, Cameroon has just 31 female mayors out of the total 370 in the country. As fact, the two newly appointed women added to those maintained in government make up entirely 11 women out of the over 60 Ministers in government.

It is against this background Gender pundits like Justine Diffo of More Women in Politics, are urging government to do more for women while encouraging women themselves to use their numerical strength to register massively in polls.

The eleven women in Biya’s government are:

Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam is the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supereme State Audit.

Dr Pauline Nalova Lyonga is Minister of Secondary Education.

Minette Libong Li Likeng is Minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

Irene Pauline Nguene is Minister of Social Affairs.

Madeleine Tchuinte is Minister of Scientific Research and Innovation.

Marie Thérèse Abena Ondoua is Minister for the Empowerment of Women and the Family.

Celestine Ketcha Courtes is Minister of Urban Development and Housing.

Clémentine Antoinette Ananga Messina is Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Marie-Rose Dibong is Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

Koulsoumi Boukar Alhaji is Secretary of State at the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife.

Dr Asheri Viviane Kilo is Secretary of State in the Ministry of Basic Education.