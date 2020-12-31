Cameroon: Biya assures perpetrators of Kumba massacre will be brought to justice

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has indicated that all those behind the murder of seven children in a school in Kumba, in the restive South West region of Cameroon last October 24 will be hunted down relentlessly and brought to book.

He was speaking Thursday December 31 during his traditional end of year speech to Cameroonians.

The kids massacre was one of the first subjects addressed by the Head of State.

He called on friendly countries hosting those sponsoring the crimes committed in the two English-speaking regions including the Kumba massacre to stop protecting them.

He pointed out that who ever and where ever they are, they will be hunted down relentlessly and brought to book for committing such an atrocity.

On that faithful Saturday, gunmen stormed the Mother Francisca Bilingual International Academy in Kumba, opened fire, killing seven kids and injuring fourteen others.