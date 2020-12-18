Cameroon: Biya congratulates Djaili Amal on prestigious French literary prize

Cameroonian writer and winner of the French 2020 Prix Goncourt des Lycéens prize has received encouragement from the Head of State, Paul Biya.

During a ceremony Thursday December 17 at the national museum in Yaounde, the 45-year-old literary award winner received a letter a congratulations from the Head of State given her by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Bidoung Mkpatt.

Speaking to Djaili, Minister Bidoung Mkpatt said the country is proud and honoured to have a daughter who makes the colours of the Cameroonian flag shine bright at the international level.

Djaili Amal won the Prix Goncourt des Lycéens 2020 with her novel Les impatientes published in France earlier this month, one of the most prestigious French literary prize after missing the Prix Goncourt for which she was shortlisted among the last contenders.

The same book which is the republished version of Munyal, les larmes de la patience published in 2017 in Cameroon earned Djaili Amal the Orange book prize in Africa first edition in 2019 and the Pan African literary prize the same year.

Recently, the same book won the Goncourt choice for the East.