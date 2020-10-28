Life › Life

Cameroon: Biya declares Saturday October 31 as day of national mourning of victims of Kumba massacre

Published on 28.10.2020 at 17h47 by journal du Cameroun

Cameroon’ Head of State Paul Biya has declared Saturday October 31 as a day of national mourning of kids brutally murdered during an attack on the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, Meme Division of the South West region of Cameroon by suspected separatist fighters last Saturday.

The decision is contained in a decree signed this Wednesday October 28 by the Head of State.

According to the decree, the national flag shall be flown at half-mast all day long throughout the national territory in memory of the seven kids brutally killed by gunmen at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy school complex.

The tragic incident happened Saturday October 24.

Around 12, gunmen stormed the school on motorcycles with machetes and guns and carelessly opened fire on school children, killing seven and injuring about thirteen of them.

After this attack widespread condemnation flooded from in and out of the country.

