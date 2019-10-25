Cameroon: Biya demands suspension of contract with Swiss company at Douala Port

The Head of State Paul Biya has instructed the Director General of the Port Authority of Douala to suspend the process that was underway to grant Swiss based Company, Terminal Investment Limited a contract to manage activities of the Port at the expense of Bollore.

The instructions are contained in a release issued by the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

“I have the honour to ask you to kindly suspend process of granting a concession contract to Terminal Investment Limited Company, temporary tenderer in charge of activities…of the Port Authority of Douala while waiting for the final conclusions of the case APM TERMINALS BV and BOLLORE S.A against the PORT AUTHORITY OF DOUALA pending at the at the Doula Administrative Court…”part of the release reads.

The management of the container terminal of the Douala sea port was recently handed over to Swiss based company, Terminal Investment Limited at the expense of Bollore, offering her services for over ten years now.

This situation reportedly angered Bollore who took the matter to court. Many are of the opinion that French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian’s visit to Cameroon has something to do with this Presidential decision.