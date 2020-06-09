Cameroon: Biya donates FCFA 600 million to support global vaccination against human diseases

The Government of Cameroon has donated the sum of 1 million US dollars, equivalent to close to FCFA 600 million as contribution to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, GAVI for the fight against human diseases including the Coronavirus pandemic currently causing havoc worldwide.

The donation was made public by the Minister, Assistant Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Paul Elung Che representing Cameroon’s Head of State at the World Summit on Vaccination that place on the 3rd and 4th of June through video conference.

The two-day working sessions of the Summit were presided at by Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

According to reports, works focused on the present global enemy, the Coronavirus pandemic which to date has claimed 3,550,922 lives out of 7,211,300 infections.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, GAVI is a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to vaccines and immunisation against human diseases in poor countries.

It brings together developing countries and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry in both industrialised and developing countries, research and technical agencies, civil society, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and other private philanthropists.