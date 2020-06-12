Cameroon: Biya offers anti-COVID-19 material to Public Health Ministry

Cameroon’s Head of State, Paul Biya has offered a consignment of anti-Coronavirus material to the Ministry of Public Health to help medical personnel fight the pandemic which has so far claimed two hundred and seventy lives in the country.

In a release issued Friday June 12, Territorial Administration boss and Head of State’s envoy for Coronavirus, Paul Atanga Nji says he handed over a “special” anti-COVID-19 gift from President Biya to the Ministry of Public Health.

The items he says comprised; 100 000 surgical masks, 20 ResMed brand respirators, 700 protective jumpsuits, 700 pairs of gloves, 700 safety glasses and 700 caps.

It is just one among many other gestures President Biya has been making on behalf of Cameroonians since he began reacting to the fight against the killer pandemic which showed its ugly in the country on March 6.

The gesture is timely as Cameroonian medical personnel involved in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic have been asking for equipment to better respond to the virus.

It also comes hours after International right group, Human Right Watch asked the Government to come clear on the way it is managing the Health Solidarity Fund.