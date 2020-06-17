Cameroon: Biya offers anti-COVID-19 material to religious communities in Yaounde

Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya has made a new donation of COVID-19 preventive material to some religious communities in the political capital Yaounde, epicentre of the killer pandemic in the country as part of his special gift to eradicate the pandemic.

The gifts which comprised, two thousand cartons of soap, six hundred hand-washing buckets, two thousand and four hydro-alcoholic gels, four thousand buckets and fifteen thousand face masks were handed over to the Archdiocese of Yaounde, Protestant Churches and seven mosques by Territorial Administration boss, Paul Atanga Nji.

The donation ceremonies separately took place at the Our Lady of Victories Cathedral, the Marie Goger Parish of the Presbyterian Church Cameroon and the Yaounde Central Mosque.

Handing over the Presidential gifts, Minister Paul Atanga Nji called on authorities of these different religious communities to raise more awareness among their faithful on the necessity to respect barrier-measures to combat the pandemic.

This is one among the many gestures reported from President Paul Biya aimed at consolidating Government’s response against the rapid spread of the pandemic in the country.

The first case of the virus was reported on March 6 and as at Wednesday June 17, the country counts over ten thousand cases, among which close to six thousand have recovered and close to three hundred died.