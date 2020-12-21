Cameroon: Biya offers items worth FCFA 600M to IDPs in four regions

The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered the disbursement of FCFA 600 million to provide items to internally displaced people in the North West, South West, Centre and South regions of the country.

A Ceremony to launch the first phase of the distribution process took place Monday December 21 at the esplanade of the Yaounde City Council under the chair of the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji.

The donation targets some twenty thousand internally displaced population from the North West and South West, Centre and South regions of the country to cope with the end of year festivities.

Among these IDPs are those who fled from the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions of Cameroon for four years now and the Boko Haram insurgency in the Far North region.