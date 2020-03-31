Cameroon: Biya orders COVID-19 solidarity fund credited with FCFA 1 Billion

The Head of State Paul Biya has ordered for the newly created Coronavirus response special national solidarity fund to be urgently credited with the sum of FCFA 1 billion.

According to a decree from the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute made public this day, the money will be set aside to finance response strategy operations to curtail the rapid spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon.

This falls in line with the creation of a Coronavirus response special national solidarity fund by the Head of State to help combat the pandemic that spreads like grass in the country.

In less than a month, the country saw its COVID-19 cases climb up from two to a hundred and ninety-three with new cases now confirmed every day.

According to the Minister of Public Health, most of those testing positive for the virus are travellers who recently returned from abroad.

In order to contain the spread of this virus, the Government announced a series of measures two weeks ago, measures which are still to be observed in their entirety by Cameroonians.

The later have however been urged to stay home as much as possible and go out only if necessary so as to curb the spread of the virus.