Cameroon: Biya pardons CPDM militants sanctioned after 2020 twin elections

The Head of State, National President of the Cameroon People Democratic Movement CPDM has granted pardon to some 23 militants of the party sanctioned for indiscipline at the February 9 2020 Legislative and Municipal elections.

According to a note signed last June 24 by President Paul Biya, the militants of the ruling party have been rehabilitated as members.

The Presidential decision indicates that the concerned including the Mayor of Douala I, Jean Jacques Lengue Malapa, and former Governor Pascal Mani applied for a pardon.

They were slammed months of expulsion from the party by a decision signed on September 9, 2020 over the non-respect of directives outlined by the party for a resounding success at the 2020 twin elections.

The Presidential pardon does not concerns others including Saint Eloi Bidoung, excluded for 36 months, former Minister Patrice Amba Salla excluded for a year, Alex Mimbang, journalist and Mayor of Nguélémendouka suspended for 12 months and some few others.