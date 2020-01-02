Cameroon: Biya pledges to crush separatist activities in Anglophone regions

The Head of State Paul Biya has promised to make use of the Cameroonian defence forces to suppress the “criminal activities” of separatist fighters in the crisis-hit North West and South West regions of the country.

Addressing his fellow Cameroonians Tuesday December 31st, 2019 in his traditional end of year speech, President Paul Biya expressed dissatisfaction with the attitude of separatist fighters who insist in disturbing the lives of their fellow Cameroonians in the two English speaking regions despite the measures taken to appease their anger.

“The criminal activities of armed groups continue to disrupt public, economic, and social life in these regions, yet various measures have been taken in recent months to reason with these youths, most of who have been brainwashed. They have been called upon to lay down their weapons, and social reintegration prospects have been offered them.” President Biya said.

Disclosing that their move is unacceptable, the Head of State promised to use the army to suppress the criminal activities of those who persist in disturbing the peace of those regions.

“For those who persist in going down the wrong road and continue to use violence, we will have no other choice than to combat them in order to protect all our fellow citizens. Our Defence and Security Forces will, once again, perform their duty with restraint, but without weakness.” Paul Biya warned.

He acknowledged that the Anglophone crisis is one of the most “urgent problems” to resolve in Cameroon, reason why some moves have been taken to seek solutions to the crisis.

Amongst these moves, he cited the Major National Dialogue which ran from September 30 to October 4 in Yaounde at the end of which amongst other recommendations, a special status was requested for the two English speaking regions of the country.