Cameroon: Biya urges parents, clergy, teachers to help combat moral decadence in schools

The Head of State Paul Biya has urged religious authorities, parents and teachers to help fight against moral decadence in schools by teaching the students to depart from what is wrong and helping them to be more responsible.



President Biya made the call this Monday evening as he addressed the youths in his traditional February 10 message.

This call came in in the sideline of the stabbing to death of a Mathematics teacher by one of his student last January 14, 2020 in Yaounde.

“I cannot conclude without mentioning a recent incident that has shocked our consciences: the murder, in Yaounde of a young mathematics teacher by one of his students. This incredible act speaks volume about the excesses of our modern societies.” Paul Biya uttered.

“I call on parents, the clergy and teachers to prevent through their teachings such acts from happening again.” He added.

While condemning the act, the Head of State urged them to ponder its gravity and resolve to never again allow such acts happen.

He took this opportunity to once more extend his heartfelt condolences to the family of the departed young Mathematics teacher.