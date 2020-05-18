Cameroon: Biya’s Coronavirus fund receives more support

The National Emergency Solidarity Fund created by the Head of State in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues to receive support from individuals, business persons as well as enterprises.

Last week, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda received three cheques from some enterprises that came to contribute their own share in the fight against the pandemic.

Thus, Ciments d’Afrique (CIMAF), SONAM and SAHAM Assurance, respectively handed FCFA 15, 10 and 50 million TO THE Minister of Public Health.

Handing the cheques to the Minister of Public Health, the representatives of the various structures pledged their total support to continue accompanying government in the fight against the COVID-19.

Receiving the cheques on Thursday May 14, Public Health Minister Dr Malachie Manaouda thanked the donors for the republican gesture which he said will strengthen the response strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Malachie Manaouda said the COVID-19 is a serious threat to society and every Cameroonian must be conscious to contribute to the fight in one way or the other, especially by respecting the barrier measures put in place by the government to prevent the spread of the virus.

He equally used the opportunity to draw the attention of the population to continue respecting the preventive measures put in place by the government and not misinterpret the palliative measures.