Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Biya’s medical Doctor, Col Etoundi Marius dies of COVID-19

Published on 22.05.2020 at 16h15 by journal du cameroun

Late Col Etoundi Marius (c) copyright

The medical corps in Cameroon has lost another member to COVID-19, Colonel Etoundi Marius, one of President Paul Biya’s medical Doctors is no more.

According to reports, Col Etoundi Marius passed away early this Friday May 22, after suffering from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic for few days.

In tweet posted this Friday, Prof Anne Njom Nlend, President of the Cameroon Medical Women Association discloses he was buried immediately at his village in Konabeng, Centre region of Cameroon.

Colonel Etoundi Marius worked as the Head of State’s medical Doctor for over thirty years.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top