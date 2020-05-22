Cameroon: Biya’s medical Doctor, Col Etoundi Marius dies of COVID-19

Published on 22.05.2020 at 16h15 by journal du cameroun

The medical corps in Cameroon has lost another member to COVID-19, Colonel Etoundi Marius, one of President Paul Biya’s medical Doctors is no more.

According to reports, Col Etoundi Marius passed away early this Friday May 22, after suffering from the deadly Coronavirus pandemic for few days.

In tweet posted this Friday, Prof Anne Njom Nlend, President of the Cameroon Medical Women Association discloses he was buried immediately at his village in Konabeng, Centre region of Cameroon.

Colonel Etoundi Marius worked as the Head of State’s medical Doctor for over thirty years.