Cameroon: Biyem Assi hospital upgraded with new structures

Brand new structures have been inaugurated at the Biyem Assi District Hospital in the Yaounde VI sub division.

The structures were inaugurated on January 8 by the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie who lauded authorities of the hospital for the initiative.

The hall structure inaugurated is made up of a multipurpose hall comprising a reanimation service, with multi-parametric monitors and electrical syringes. The structure also boasts of an ultrasound obstetrical as well as a dermatological unit, a hall reserved for tuberculosis cases, an ultramodern kinesitherapy hall, a cardiovascular service and a restaurant.

The total cost of the structure, authorities say, amount to FCFA 30 million and works were financed from the hospital’s coffers. The Minister of Public Health praised authorities of the hospital for the laudable initiative and promised government’s continued support to ensure they provide constant and quality services to patients

The Director of the hospital said this new structure will help provide quality services to patients and users of the hospital.

He said the hospital’s management is taking measures to move away from the problem of poor equipment which they have suffered from in the past and promised the hospital will do more in the days ahead.