Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Black weekend in Anglophone regions as dozens killed

Published on 15.11.2021 at 20h09 by JournalduCameroun

The sky was once again dark Cameroon’s English speaking regions with dozens of deaths recorded in separate incidents across the weekend.

The killings started on Friday, November 12 in Bamenda, capital of the North West Region where a police constable gunned down a nine-year old girl, Tataw Brandy as she gave up the ghost at the hospital. The culprit was immediately arrested and appropriate sanctions will be meted on him, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga nguele said.

The next day, at least eight policemen and gendarmes were killed during an explosion in Santa, Mezam division still in the North West Region.

The violence spilled out of the weekend to Buea in the early hours of Monday when a man was allegedly shot by soldiers in the Bonduma neighbourhood.

The recent killings have again triggered widespread condemnation and calls for dialogue to end the ongoing conflict in the two English speaking regions of Cameroon.

 

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top