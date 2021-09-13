Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Bloody weekend leaves dozens dead in restive Anglophone region

Published on 14.09.2021 at 00h23 by JournalduCameroun

Soldiers ensuring security in Bamenda (c) copyright

It was a bloody weekend in the North West Region of Cameroon with casualties recorded on both sides following clashes between soldiers and armed separatist fighters.

The dark weekend in that part of the country started in Misaje, Donga Mantung Division where two soldiers were reportedly killed by separatist fighters. This followed the killing of a policeman in broad day light in Nkwen, Bamenda by armed men who had attacked a shop.

The killings continued on Sunday with at least seven soldiers killed in an ambush in Kikaikilaiki, Kumbo, Bui division as they returned from Misaje to retrieve the corpses of two of their colleagues killed.

On the other hand, four armed separatist fighters were killed in Bamenda on the night of Sunday breaking Monday as their bodies were displayed at the Finance Junction for the population to see.

The North West and South West Regions of Cameroon remain in a long drawn conflict which started in 2016 in the form of corporate demands from lawyers and teahers before it morphed into an armed conflict between the army an separatist fighters who requesting for a breakaway state they call Ambazonia.

Tags : | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement