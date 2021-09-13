It was a bloody weekend in the North West Region of Cameroon with casualties recorded on both sides following clashes between soldiers and armed separatist fighters.

The dark weekend in that part of the country started in Misaje, Donga Mantung Division where two soldiers were reportedly killed by separatist fighters. This followed the killing of a policeman in broad day light in Nkwen, Bamenda by armed men who had attacked a shop.

The killings continued on Sunday with at least seven soldiers killed in an ambush in Kikaikilaiki, Kumbo, Bui division as they returned from Misaje to retrieve the corpses of two of their colleagues killed.

On the other hand, four armed separatist fighters were killed in Bamenda on the night of Sunday breaking Monday as their bodies were displayed at the Finance Junction for the population to see.

The North West and South West Regions of Cameroon remain in a long drawn conflict which started in 2016 in the form of corporate demands from lawyers and teahers before it morphed into an armed conflict between the army an separatist fighters who requesting for a breakaway state they call Ambazonia.