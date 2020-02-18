Cameroon: Bodies of two ladies abandoned in vehicle in Centre region

The bodies of two persons believed to be women have been discovered in a vehicle in Nkozoa, a neighbourhood in the outskirt of Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde.

According to sources, traces of blood from the vehicle parked besides an enclosed residence called the attention of the population Monday February 17, 2020.

The latter are said to have alerted rescue elements and forces of law and order who made the macabre discovery; two bodies abandoned in the car.

It remains unclear how the bodies got to the car and the circumstances that led to the death of the ladies.

Their corpses were nevertheless transported to a morgue and investigations opened to establish the exact circumstances under which the two ladies died.