Cameroon: Bodies of two street boys retrieved from Y’de Municipal Lake

The bodies of two boys believed to be street children have been reportedly retrieved from the Municipal Lake in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde.

According to sources, the two boys aged nine and fifteen drowned in the Yaounde Municipal Lake Sunday February 2, 2020 in the afternoon.

Reports have it that the two boys went to the lake for a swimming venture before ending up drowning.

Sources have said that it was thanks to another team of swimmers who allegedly raised an alarm over the missing boys when they had no news on their whereabouts that a search operation began.

After the search, the death bodies of the two kids were retrieved from the Municipal Lake.