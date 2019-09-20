Cameroon: Body of General Tataw leaves for Ossing ahead of burial

The body of the late Major General James Tataw Tabe has left Yaounde for Ossing through Mamfe ahead of burial which takes place on Saturday September 21.

A funeral ceremony was held this morning in Yaounde in honour of the fallen statesman before the body was later flown off as it landed at the Bafut Airport this afternoon.

From Bamenda, it will be transported by road to Mamfe ahead of burial tomorrow.

While in Bafut this afternoon, the Minister of Territorial Administration who is coincidentally in the North West region paid his last respects to the fallen statesman at the Bafut Airport.

Accompanied by the Governor of the North West region Adolphe Lele LAfrique, the Minister commiserated with the widow of the late General and his family before the corpse left for Mamfe.