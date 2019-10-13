The body of a two-day old baby is amongst corpses dumped at the Bamenda Regional Hospital as the crisis in the Norsth West and South West Regions rages on.

A communique signed by the Director of the hospital, Dr Denis Nsame states there are unidentifies corpses at the mortuary that have been deposited in the past months by soldiers.

Amongst the corpses are those of a two-day old as well as a human head, presumably that of a 24-year old girl, the Director of the hospital said in a communique.

Other five male corpses ranging from 23-29 years are equally amongst the lot which the Director of the hospital has urged the population to come and check.