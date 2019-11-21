Cameroon: Body of young girl exhumed in restive South West region

Security forces have exhumed the body of a 20-year old girl in Kosala, a locality in Kumba, Meme Division of the restive South West region of Cameroon, allegedly buried alive by Ambazonia fighters, reports have confirmed.

Sources say the body of the victim identified as Diana Nkeng was taken to the Kumba district hospital mortuary after it was exhumed by security forces in presence of the Divisional Officer, the state counsel and medical practitioners.

According to reports from the region given by local authorities, Diana was buried alive Tuesday November 19, 2019 after been held captive for some days by separatist fighters in an abandoned building in the area.

Reports say in the said building was found the girl’s shoes, a knife and a torch.

The Kosala neighbourhood in Kumba II subdivision is reported to be one of the areas which has been deserted and considered one of the strongholds of Ambazonia fighters in Meme Division.