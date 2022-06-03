Politics › security

Cameroon: Boko Haram Attack In Far North Leaves Six Dead

Published on 03.06.2022 at 16h31 by Nana Kamsukom

Boko Haram- Archive

Atleast six persons have reportedly died following a fresh attack carried out by memebers of the Boko Haram terrorist group in the Far North region of the country.

 

The attack is said to have been carried out in Tourou village in the Mayo Tsanaga division. Theb heavily armed terrorists,according to reports, stormed the village and destroyed properties before gunning down six persons.

Inhabitants of Tourou village have regretted the attack noting it has once more  increased fear of the unknown among locals.

A source is quoted as having disclosed that panic stricken Tourou villagers fled safety in nearby villages following the attack. The terrorists are also said to have looted valuables of the inhabitants including animals and farm products.

The in habitants disclosed that Boko Haram attacks which had long reduced thanks to efforts of soldiers but is gradually resurfacing in the area.

The same source is said to have feared if the situation,persist the population of the locality might completely desert the area for fear of another attack.

We live in constant fear as each day there is news of the deaths, the worst is authorities of the area do not  know how we manage to survive or bury our deaths” states an inhabitant.

At this point in time, the villagers are obliged to sleep in the mountains where children could be attacked by snakes and are exposed to all types ofn illness.

source: report from GP

