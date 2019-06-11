Cameroon: Boko Haram attack kills at least nine in Far North region

At least seven soldiers and two civilians were killed in the Darak Island, Logone and Chari Division in the Far North region of Cameroon following an attack by Boko Haram fighters that took place very early Monday June 10, 2019.

According to sources, heavily armed Boko Haram terrorists attacked the Gendarmerie station and the Multinational Mixed Force of Darak at about Past 3am.

The source further states that this led to a long confrontation between both forces that led to the dead of at least seven militaries, two civilians and other Boko Haram fighters, including some soldiers missing.

The Logone and Chari Division is found on the border between Cameroon and the federal Republic of Nigeria.

Boko Haram attacks in the whole of this area have taken a disturbing intensity recently.