Cameroon: Boko Haram attack kills nine in Far North region

At least nine people have been killed in Tchakamari, a locality in the Kolofata sub division of the Far North region of Cameroon after an attack from Boko Haram fighters, villagers have confirmed.

Locals said theBoko Haram fighters attacked the village around 10 pm on Thursday April 18 setting fire on houses before making way with cattle and several valuable items from the villagers.

At least nine persons were burnt in their sleep as several villagers ran into the bushes for safety and only returned in the morning when the assailants had gone.

A traditional ruler of the area said the arrival of soldiers of the Multinational Joint Task Force equally help push back the assailants.

The Governor of the Far North Region Midjiyawa Bakari said security will be beefed up in the region with regular checks set to resume.