Cameroon: Boko Haram Attack Leaves Five Dead

At least five soldiers have been killed and eight others injured during an attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram fighters in the Far North region of Cameroon, sources have said.
A military source confirmed the attack took place in the locality of Soueram on the Saturday breaking Sunday night.
Two armed men suspected to be Boko Haram fighters attacked a military command post in the locality late at night leading to the casualties.
Last night’s attack comes just at a time African leaders of the West African block have pledged to create a One billion dollar fund to help fight terrorism.