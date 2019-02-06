Cameroon: Boko Haram attack leaves three soldiers injured

At least three soldiers were injured last night in the Far North during an attack launched by Boko Haram fighters, sources have said.

The fighters who came in their numbers attacked the chebe chebe military brigade leading to an exchange of firs that led to three soldiers seriously wounded and property damaged.

However, the soldiers succeeded to puch back the assailants many of who suffered injuries before retreating to their hideouts.

Last night’s attack follows recent attacks by the Boko Haram fighters on local communities in the Far North region that has left several persons displaced but security has since been beefed up in most border communities.