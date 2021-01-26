Cameroon: Boko Haram attack leaves to dead in F/N Region

At least two persons have been killed in Zigouagué, Far North Region of Cameroon, following a deadly attack carried out by suspected elements of the Boko Haram group.

The attack occured on Monday, January 25 as armed men stormed the locality, burning down houses and property before shooting down a student who was returning from school and a community leader, His Majesty Modou Cheriou.

The assailants later took off with some of the villagers’ property even before defence and security forces could be alerted by members of the vigilante committee.

Attacks by Boko Haram fighters have increased in recent months with dozens of soldiers, villagers killed and houses torched as Cameroon continues to grapple with the violence up North.