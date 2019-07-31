Politics › security

Happening now

Cameroon: Boko Haram fighters chop off women’s ears in overnight attack in FN region

Published on 31.07.2019 at 17h59 by journalduCameroun

Victims of Boko Haram attack in Kalagari (c) copyright

Boko Haram fighters are reported to have chopped off the ears of some unfortunate women in an overnight attack that happened in the locality of Kalagari, Far North region of Cameroon.

Reports from the locally based media Oeil du Sahel indicates that Boko Haram fighters stormed the locality of Kalagari Monday evening, chasing away members of the village vigilant committee.

In their brutal move, they took some women hostage before later on cutting off their ears.

Reports hold that some days before, the same Boko Haram fighters attacked Kalagari and Doublé villages, slaughtering three members of the vigilant committee in the process.

