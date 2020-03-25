Cameroon: Boko Haram insurgents execute four in Far North region

Four persons are reported to have been brutally executed by Boko Haram insurgents in Toufou, a village in the Far North region of Cameroon Sunday March 22, breaking Monday, reports have said.

According to reports, several fighters of the Boko Haram Jihadist group invaded the Toufou village at about 1am Sunday March 22 when the villagers were all asleep.

These Boko Haram insurgents are said to have destroyed property and brutally executed four persons, one of whom was beheaded and his head taken away.

Similar attacks have been recorded in many localities in the Far North region of Cameroon to the point that some of the inhabitants of the said villages were forced to flee to other localities for fear of being killed.