Cameroon: Boko Haram kills dozen in twin attack

A dozen people were killed Sunday night in the Far North region of Cameroon after a twin suicide bombing blamed on the Islamist sect Boko Haram, according to local sources contacted by phone by APA.The assault by the jihadist movement, perpetrated in Amchide, a town near the border with Nigeria, claimed the lives of at least seven civilians, while 15 others were wounded. A few hours earlier, two soldiers were ambushed in Zigague, a stone’s throw away.

Still almost daily, simultaneous and mass a year ago, Boko Haram’s attacks, which a year ago were carried out almost every day, simultaneously and in droves, are now reduced to sporadic raids, or even to landmine ad attacks in the Sahel.

We also note that the government has, for many months stopped communicating about the attacks attributed to Boko Haram, and their death toll.