One Cameroonian soldier has been killed in the Far North Region following an attack carried out by suspected Boko Haram militants, sources have said.

Sources say the soldier was killed between Wambashe and Waliyashi in the Far North Region on June 22, a security source said.

The attack occured only 24 hours after Cameroonians observed a national day of mourning following the killing of 16 soldiers by Boko Haram fighters on June 9 in Darak, Far North region of Cameroon.