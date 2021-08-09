Cameroon: Boko Haram kills three soldiers in fresh attack on Sagme control post

Three more soldiers are said to have succumbed to an attack last night by elements of the Boko Haram islamist sect on the Sagme control post in Fotokol, a locality in the Logone and and Chari Division, Far North region of Cameroon.

The attack according to a Facebook post by the french tri-weekly, L’Oeil du Sahel, the attack in Sagme, a locality that borders Nigeria, country where Boko Haram originates from left at least one dead.

It comes barely a week after Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on a working visit to the Far North following two deadly Boko Haram attacks announced a new strategy to repel the terrorists.

In effect, in less than three days, Boko Haram launched two attacks that left thirteen soldiers dead and sent a good number to the hospital, some in critical conditions.

Few days after Minister Beti Assomo’s visit, Boko Haram launched another attack in the locality of Sueram, not far from Fotokol. Though some three soldiers sustained injuries, more casualties were recorded on the side of the terrorists as several of them were reportedly neutralized and their weapons seized.

Members of Boko Haram and a splinter group, the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWAP), have been mounting increasingly deadly attacks against security forces and civilians in the far north of Cameroon, as well as in neighboring Nigeria, Niger and Chad.

Their insurgency began in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria before spreading through the region.

Since then, more than 36,000 people — mainly in Nigeria — have been killed, and three million forced to flee their homes, according to U.N. estimates.